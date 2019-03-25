Reward Increase: Homicide of Christopher Steven Young, Reward Now Up to $23,120

Update: Anonymous donations increase additional reward to $21,120.00. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information that solves this case, bringing the total reward offered to (up to) $23,120.00.

Crime Stoppers Alert:

In the evening hours of Saturday, October 6, 2018, Greensboro police officers responded to the parking lot of the Sedgefield Square Apartment complex, located in the 4200 block of Bernau Ave. Upon their arrival they located Christopher Steven Young, age 28, suffering from a gunshot wound. Christopher Young succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $21,120 has been donated by anonymous donors. If anyone has information regarding this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword Badboyz to 274637 or submit a tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org<www.ggcrimestop.org>. All three ways are 100% anonymous.

Notes from the family:

Christopher Young was well underway to a promising career, having graduated from North Carolina A&T State University on December 8, 2012 and working at BB&T. He was in a number of educational organizations while enrolled in school and participated in sports activities; most notably basketball. In addition, Christopher found time to mentor several youth. He leaves to mourn his death, his mother Ms. Cynthia Diane “Dodie” Young, a number of relatives and special friends. Should there be additional donations given to his reward fund, please send your contribution to:

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers

Attn: Christopher Young Reward Fund

PO Box 1000

Greensboro, NC 27402

Family Contact: Mr. John Williams, 336-749-9992

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

