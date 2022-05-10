For Immediate Release: May 10, 2022

Revised School Mascots and Symbols Policy Open for Public Comment

The GCS Board of Education will consider the policy after a 30-day public comment period

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee voted to send a revised policy pertaining to school mascots and symbols out for a 30-day public comment period at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

3625/9305 – School Mascots and Symbols<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=322735&MID=12574> outlines the rules surrounding mascots, symbols or names for any club, group, team or organization in GCS. The revised policy instructs the superintendent to develop guidelines for approval and use of official school mascots and symbols.

The public comment period will end on June 9, 2022, and the full board will consider the revised policy for approval at its meeting on June 14, 2022.

GCS is working with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all policies.

To share feedback, please email boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Guilford County Schools, Attn: Policy Committee, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

