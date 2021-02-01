Revised News Release: City Selling 1.6 Acres of Summit Avenue for Development

Revised News Release – Changes in red.

City Selling 1.6 Acres of Summit Avenue for Development

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2021) – The City’s Planning Department is seeking proposals for the sale and development of about 1.6 acres of land in the 300-400 block of Summit Avenue. The land, located inside the interchange from Summit Avenue to Murrow Boulevard, is considered a “gateway” into downtown and the Dunleath neighborhood. The site is also near Downtown Greenway’s Murrow Boulevard section, now under construction.

Interested developers should review this Request for Proposals<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=47904> (RFP) for information on submitting a proposal as well as zoning, available utilities, and desired site characteristics. Proposals must be submitted by 3 pm Thursday, March 25, for consideration by City Council. Submission requirements are on pages 5-6 of the RFP.

The appraised value of the property, which served as a public right-of-way, is $440,000.

Questions about the RFP? Email<mailto:jeffrey.sovich@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=Summit%20Ave.%20RFP> Planning Department’s Jeff Sovich, senior planner.

