REVISED MEETING NOTICE

The Guilford County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC.

In alignment with public health guidelines for physical distancing in public school facilities, a lottery system will be used to determine 10 members of the public to attend the meeting in person. Prospective meeting attendees may call 336-370-8100 or email boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com> by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22 to register for the lottery. Registrants should provide their full name, email address and a mobile/preferred contact phone number. A list of those selected by lottery to attend the meeting will be listed on the Board of Education’s meeting materials webpage<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2FPage%2F1811&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C87fe0af4924e433073c008d97d0ba161%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C…> by 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 23.

