Revised contact info – Library and Parks and Recreation Offer Bike Repair Clinic April 10

Library and Parks and Recreation Offer Bike Repair Clinic April 10

GREENSBORO, NC (March 30, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library along with the Parks and Recreation Department have partnered with Bicycling in Greensboro (BIG) to provide a Free Bike Repair Clinic from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, April 10 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. The ABCs of Bike Repair will feature area biking professionals offering repairs and adjustments for brake pads, inner tubes, shifter and brake cables and more.

With over 90 miles of biking trails and greenways, Greensboro is a great place for cyclists.

At the ABC’s of Bike Repair Clinic participants can have their bikes inspected and learn how to maintain a safe ride. Library staff will be on hand to offer books and resources for safe biking and maintenance.

There will be a limited number of free helmets and fittings for children at the clinic. Participants can also enter a drawing to win a free bike!

Covid-19 safety regulations will be followed at this outdoor event. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

For more information about this program, please call 336-335-5430. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

