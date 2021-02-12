RESCHEDULE: Java with Justin Rescheduled to February 19

RESCHEDULE: The Java with Justin original scheduled for today at 2 pm has been rescheduled to next Friday, February 19 at noon.

City Councilmember Outling Hosts February 19 “Java with Justin” on Facebook

GREENSBORO, NC (February 12, 2021) – Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting a Facebook version of his “Java with Justin” meeting at noon, Friday, February 19 at www.Facebook.com/JOutling. This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for all Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions. Questions and comments can be submitted directly to the Facebook page.

