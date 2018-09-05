Repticon coming to Greensboro Coliseum Complex Oct. 20-21

Repticon Greensboro: A Slitherin’, Hissin’, and Hoppin’ Good Time!

Greensboro NC – October 20 & 21, 2018 – Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is bringing the amazing world of reptiles and exotic animals to Greensboro with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators.This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology.

Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. Repticon Greensboro is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member. Many of our vendors allow live interactions with the pets during visits to their booth.

To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently during both days of the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. This event, held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, offers a unique family outing suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts.

The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from our website at repticon.com/north-carolina/greensboro/ .

