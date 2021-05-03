REPOSTED: 5.4.21 WS and RM Agendas

Please note that the 5.4.21 Work Session and Regular Meeting agendas have been reposted to iLegislate:

The work session agenda is being reposted to add PowerPoint Presentations and to reorder the agenda items.

The regular meeting is being reposted to include the resolution for item #2/ID21-0365, an attachment for item #5/21-0365, to revise the resolution for item #9/21-0331, and to remove ID 21-0254 from the Public Hearing Portion.

