RENT Announces Lottery at Tanger Center

FIRST ROWS OF ORCHESTRA SEATS FOR THE

RENT 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR

AVAILABLE FOR $26

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced today that seats in the first rows of the orchestra section will be available for $26 for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. Lottery tickets will limited to two tickets per person.

HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

* Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. the day before your desired performance, visit TangerCenter.com/lottery <www.tangercenter.com/lottery>

* Follow the link “Click here for details and to enter the lottery”

* Click the “Enter Now” button for the performance you want to attend.

* Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

* After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

* Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

* After payment has been received, patrons will receive their mobile tickets via email.

* Entrants must be 18 years or older.

* Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

RENT performs at Tanger Center, February 4-6.

For general ticket information, visit TangerCenter.com.

For more information, visit: www.rentontour.net<www.rentontour.net>

Facebook/RentOnTour <www.facebook.com/rentontour> | Twitter.com/RentOnTour | Instagram.com/RentOnTour<www.instagram.com/rentontour>

