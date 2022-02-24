For Immediate Release: Feb. 24, 2022

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Relocation Plan for Claxton Elementary Approved

The temporary relocation of Claxton students will enable the construction of a new school

Greensboro, N.C. – At its Thursday work session, the Guilford County Schools Board of Education approved a temporary relocation plan for Claxton Elementary students. To successfully move forward with the $300 million capital bond program and the construction of a new Claxton Elementary school, students must be relocated during construction.

The Board approved the administration’s recommendation to relocate Claxton Elementary students through the end of the 2023-2024 school year. For the next two academic school years, Claxton will be housed at two sites, prioritizing capacity and keeping school communities together. This plan also makes proximity to Claxton Elementary a priority.

Kindergarten, first, second and third grade students and teachers will temporarily be housed at Jesse Wharton Elementary.

Fourth and fifth grades will shift to a wing at Kernodle Middle for this temporary arrangement. Claxton students are zoned to Kernodle for grades 6-8, reducing transition for these students.

Tours for students and families will be scheduled prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Construction at Claxton is set to begin in July of this year.

