For Immediate Release: June 6, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Reedy Fork Custodian Named GCS Employee of the Month

Youzar Howard surprised to hear name called at board meeting

Greensboro, N.C. – Youzar Howard thought he was coming to the Guilford County Board of Education to support a recognition for his school, Reedy Fork Elementary. To his surprise, the lead custodian learned that he had been named as the June 2018 GCS Employee of the Month.

Howard was nominated by his principal, Denise Schroeder, who praised the work he did to get the school ready to receive students from Hampton Elementary.

Schroeder wrote: “Mr. Howard is truly an amazing employee. He helped to make sure Hampton Elementary staff and students were equipped to begin school after the horrific tornado and relocation, by moving furniture and supplies to prepare for student arrival. He worked with the Hampton custodians to ensure that the needs of all school stakeholders were met.

“The Reedy Fork staff and students love Mr. Howard because he has a great work ethic and gets things done when needed. He truly goes above and beyond each day he comes to work, as he maintains a ‘proactive, not reactive’ mentality. I know I can always count on him for his honest input and suggestions to make the Fork a clean and attractive school.”

As Employee of the Month, Howard received a $50 gift card from Sam’s Club, which has given nearly $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of June, his photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Reedy Fork Elementary and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323