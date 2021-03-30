Record-setting performances highlight GAC’s

historic hosting of NCAA Women’s and Men’s Championships

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The recently completed 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships and NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) resulted in a host of new swimming records, further cementing the GAC’s reputation as the fastest pool in the nation.

For the NCAA Women’s Championship, 9 pool records, 2 meet records 2 NCAA records and 2 U.S. Open records were set over four days of competition (March 17-20). The Women’s Championship was highlighted by University of Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil who broke the NCAA and U.S. Open record in the 100 butterfly. MacNeil become the first woman in the history of the event to post a time under 49 seconds with a blazing fast time of 48.89.

The records continued to fall the following week for the Men’s Championship (March 24-27) as 17 pool records and 2 meet records were established.

“We received rave reviews from NCAA student-athletes and coaches on our overall hosting of the events,” said GAC manager Susan Braman. “In addition to how fast the competition pool is, they loved the convenience of being able to warm up in the recently-completed, adjacent 50-meter, 19-lane fourth pool. Elite swimmers want to race in the fastest pools and the GAC has once again demonstrated how fast it is with how many records were broken each week.”

With over 300 of the nation’s best collegiate swimmers and divers competing each week, it marked the first time the GAC had hosted both the Women’s and Men’s NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships.

“To be able to host both the Women’s and Men’s Championships back-to-back was a historic opportunity,” said GAC manager Susan Braman. “We appreciated the NCAA’s confidence is our staff to successfully manage both of these prestigious events in this challenging year.”

The Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship, won by the University of Virginia, will be rebroadcast on ESPNU on April 6 at 7 p.m. The Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship, won by the University of Texas, will be replayed on ESPNU on April 13 at 7 p.m.

Prior to 2021, the GAC previously hosted the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in 2015. The GAC has also hosted the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships in 2018 and NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships in 2016 and 2019. Looking ahead, the GAC will host the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships and the Division III championships in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

