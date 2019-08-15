For Immediate Release: August 15, 2019

Record Number of GCS Students Participating in Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP) Signing Ceremony

The 78 signees are nearly double the size of the 2018 signing class

Greensboro, N.C. – On Thursday evening, 78 Guilford County Schools students will sign on for their apprenticeships with local businesses.

Seventy-eight students from 19 high schools in Guilford County will take their next steps towards a life outcome that works for them.

The program, sponsored by Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP), is an opportunity for students to learn a skill, go to college at no cost to them, and get paid for it all.

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce says this year’s students have secured apprenticeships in a variety of fields: 35 in advanced manufacturing, 15 in information technology and cybersecurity, 10 in the automotive industry, 10 in aviation and eight in field service.

Area economic leaders describe this program as a win-win. GCS students can earn and learn while area industries are creating a pipeline of skilled workers right in our own backyard.

GAP Chair Todd Poteat, vice president of manufacturing for Bright Plastics, said the group is composed of talented and motivated students. “The quality of the young adults this program discovers restores your faith in the next generation,” he said.

Over the next four years, the newly signed apprentices will earn both an associate degree and hundreds of hours of on-the-job experience in skilled trades. They’ll graduate from Guilford Technical Community College debt-free and have a guaranteed full-time job at their partner company.

The signing ceremony is Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd.

