Email, GPDWatchOperations would like to recall the message, “GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – SILVER ALERT CANCELLATON FOR MS. MYRTLE LEACH – JUNE 19, 2020”.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Recall: GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – SILVER ALERT CANCELLATON FOR MS. MYRTLE LEACH – JUNE 19, 2020
Email, GPDWatchOperations would like to recall the message, “GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE – SILVER ALERT CANCELLATON FOR MS. MYRTLE LEACH – JUNE 19, 2020”.