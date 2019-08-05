For Immediate Release: August 5, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Read to Achieve Camp Curator is August Employee of the Month

Stephanie Davis applauded for grace under pressure

Greensboro, N.C. – For some GCS educators, summer is not a time to slow down. It’s a time to jump in and help prepare a new group of students for a successful school year. That’s the case with Stephanie Davis, who has spent her summer as the curator of the Read to Achieve summer camp at Jamestown Middle, where she oversaw efforts to get young students reading on grade level.

For assistant principal Kristen Priest, who was the site administrator at Jamestown Middle, having Davis as part of the team was a true blessing, and she was impressed by Davis’s work ethic and grace under pressure. So she nominated her for Employee of the Month, and today, she was there when Davis was surprised with the news that she was chosen.

Priest wrote, “Stephanie is an amazing person and hard worker. She is an effective communicator, a detailed planner, and a caring person. Her bright personality and true depth of knowledge of reading made her the absolute perfect fit for the program. She kept her cool under the stress of the summer program and had the ability to alleviate fear of the unknown for our teachers. Any school is lucky to have her, but I feel particularly lucky to have worked with her.”

A former curriculum facilitator at Bessemer Elementary, Davis will move to Vandalia Elementary next year, where she will serve as a multi-classroom leader through Opportunity Culture<www.gcsnc.com/Page/43010>. Her leadership and organizational skills will serve her well in that role, which calls for her to coach and support other teachers in her building to ensure high-progress learning for each child.

Davis received a $50 gift card to Sam’s Club, which has given more than $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of August, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Vandalia Elementary and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

