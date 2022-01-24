R& legends Kem & Babyface coming to Coliseum Complex May 5



R&B LEGENDS KEM & KENNY ‘BABYFACE’ EDMONDS ANNOUNCE “THE FULL CIRCLE TOUR”

GREENSORO COLISEUM COMPLEX SPECIAL EVENTS CENTER

MAY 5

FOR RELEASE MONDAY, January 24 at 10AM ET

Making a grand and long awaited return to the road, three-time GRAMMY(r) Award-nominated multiplatinum 21st century R&B icon KEM will embark on ‘The Full Circle Tour’ this spring with none other than 12-time GRAMMY(r) Award-winning legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds “The Full Circle Tour” promoted by Concerts West/AEG Presents, comes the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on May 5. The tour is in support of KEM’S new FULL CIRCLE EP and the explosive single “STUCK ON YOU”. Public on sale begins Friday, Jan. 28 at 10AM at Ticketmaster.com. Get your best seats soon.

TOUR DATES:

3/30 Petersburg, VA VSU Center

3/31 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Ins. Center

4/1 Springfield, MA Mass Mutual Center

4/2 Philadelphia, PA Licaouras Center

4/7 New Orleans, LA Lakefront Arena

4/8 Atlanta, GA Fox Theater

4/10 Orlando, FL Addition Arena

4/14 Columbus, GA * Civic Center

4/15 Jackson, MS * Coliseum

4/16 Houston, TX NRG Arena

4/17 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theater

4/21 New York, NY Hulu Theater at MSG

4/22 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

4/23 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

4/24 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

4/27 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

4/29 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

4/30 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

5/1 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium

5/5 Greensboro, NC * Special Events Center

5/6 Charlotte, NC * Bojangles Coliseum

5/7 Macon, GA * Coliseum

5/8 Southaven, MS * Landers Center

5/13 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotel

5/14 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

5/15 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

* Cities Sherri Shepherd will not perform.