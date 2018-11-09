Quick Cash Pawn Robbery 11/5/18: ATF Offers Additional $5,000 Reward

Posted By: Greensboro 101 November 9, 2018 10:41 am

On November 5, 2018 the pictured subjects conducted a robbery of Quick Cash Pawn Shop located on S. Elm-Eugene St. In addition to Crime Stoppers reward money, ATF is sponsoring an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to solving this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers:

CALL: 336-373-1000

TEXT: Text keyword BADBOYZ to 274637

ONLINE: Submit a tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org<www.ggcrimestop.org>

All three ways are 100% anonymous!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
1106 Maple St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 20181105173.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE