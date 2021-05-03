Public Meetings and Hearing Planned to Discuss Proposed Access GSO Fare Increase

[newgtalogo]

PUBLIC MEETINGS AND HEARING PLANNED TO DISCUSS PROPOSED INCREASE OF ACCESS GSO FARES

GREENSBORO, NC – May 3, 2021 – A series of public meetings and a public hearing is scheduled to provide information and solicit feedback on a proposed increase to Access GSO fares. The City of Greensboro is proposing a fare increase from $1.50 to $3.00 per trip as allowed under Federal Transit Administration policy. If approved, the increase will take effect January 1, 2022. Due to ongoing COVID safety protocols, the public meetings will be held via Zoom on the following dates beginning at 6 pm: Wednesday, May 5, Tuesday, May 11, and Monday, May 17.

Access to the Zoom meeting can be made by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/3097051829 with your computer or smart phone, or by calling 646-558-8656 and entering the meeting code 3097051829 followed by #. If you are not able to attend the meetings, GTA will receive your comments by phone at 336-373-2724 or 336-373-2166. Also, comments can be made by email to courtney.rorie@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:courtney.rorie@greensboro-nc.gov>, george.linney@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:george.linney@greensboro-nc.gov> or through the ridegta.com<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/greensboro-transit-agency-public-transportation-division> website.

The public hearing will be held during the meeting of the Greensboro City Council on Tuesday, June 1 at 5:30 pm. The meeting can be viewed via the Greensboro Television Network (GTN), online at greensboro.granicus.com/player/camera/3?publish_id=99&autostart=1&redirect=true, on the City of Greensboro GTN webpage at www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/communications-marketing/greensboro-television-network-gtn, or viewed on AT&T U-verse channel 99, NorthState channel 31, Spectrum channel 13 and available on the Roku streaming service.

Public comments for the hearing are welcome and may be submitted online using the virtual comment form at form.jotform.com/202643500426041, by 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting. Comments may be submitted up to 24 hours after the public hearing. All comments received are subject to the public records law, and will be posted on the City of Greensboro website. Any individual with a disability who needs an interpreter or other auxiliary aids, please contact Community Relations at 336-373-2723.

For more information on the proposed fare increase, contact George Linney at 336-373-2724 or Courtney Rorie at 336-373-2166 or visit ridegta.com<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/greensboro-transit-agency-public-transportation-division>.

