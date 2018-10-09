[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 9, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Public Invited to Comment on School Improvement Plans

Comments will be accepted until Oct. 24

Greensboro, N.C. – Members of the public have until Oct. 24 to comment on school improvement plans (SIP). The plans are updated every two years, in keeping with state legislative requirements, and must be approved by the Board of Education at the beginning of each two-year cycle.

Each school improvement team, under the principal’s leadership, has developed a

comprehensive plan. To access these SIPs, please click here<gcsnccom-my.sharepoint.com/personal/nevelc_gcsnc_com/_layouts/15/onedrive.aspx?slrid=49d2969e-80f2-7000-f5c6-4e12ca719866&id=%2fpersonal%2fnevelc_gcsnc_com%2fDocuments%2fSchool+Improvement+Plans+20…>. The documents are created by school teams of parents, teachers and administrators, who consider possible improvements that may include what is taught in class, school leadership and family involvement. The teams then continue to monitor and adjust the plan as needed.

Feedback will be received between Oct. 10 and Oct. 24, then sent to schools. Plans will be updated by the School Leadership team if needed. All plans will be uploaded to the GCS website by Nov. 7, 2018. Schools designated as Priority, Focus and State Identified Low Performing schools will submit their SIPs to the Department of Public Instruction between Nov. 7, 2018 and Dec. 7, 2018.

Anyone wishing to provide feedback may contact the district by emailing gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com> by Oct. 24, 2018.

