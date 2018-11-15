

Public Invited to Comment on GCS Calendars

Calendars include 2019-20 & 2020-21

GREENSBORO – GCS parents and community members are invited to voice their opinions on the district’s proposed Traditional Academic Calendars for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Click links below to view the calendars.

* Traditional Academic Calendar 2019-20<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2018%20Board%20Meetings/November%2015%202018/CONSENT%20Traditional%20Schools%20Calendar-First%20Reading%20-%20Proposed%202019-20%20traditional…>

* Traditional Academic Calendar 2020-21<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2018%20Board%20Meetings/November%2015%202018/CONSENT%20Traditional%20Schools%20Calendar-First%20Reading%20-%202020-21%20Traditional%20Academic…>

The proposed calendars were presented to the board at its Thursday meeting. Each one meets the state requirements for school calendars, including start and end dates and number of instructional hours. Details include requiring schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and to end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. Districts must also schedule 185 instructional days or 1,025 hours of instruction covering at least nine months.

The calendars are being shared for approval well in advance to allow for planning for professional development, graduation and other district needs.

To share feedback, email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Calendar Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

Non-traditional calendars will be developed after the traditional calendar is approved.



