

For Immediate Release: June 11, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Public Invited to Comment on 16 Policies

30-day public comment period now open

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Education has posted 16 policies for public comment. They represent a mix of new and revised policies.

These policies are part of a more extensive policy review process. GCS is working with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all policies.

The 16 policies are:

o 1000 – Legal Status of the Board and School System<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%201000-Legal%20Status%20of%20the%20Board%20…>

o 1010 – Board Authority and Duties<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%201010-Board%20Authority%20and%20Duties.pdf>

o 1760/7280 – Prohibition Against Retaliation<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policy%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%201760.7280-Prohibition%20Against%20Retaliati…>

o 2010 – Board and Superintendent Relations<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%202010-Board%20and%20Superintendent%20Relat…>

o 2100 – Board Member Legal Status<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%202100-Board%20Member%20Legal%20Status.pdf>

o 2110 – Board Member Elections<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%202110%20Board%20Member%20Elections.pdf>

o 2115 – Unexpired Term Fulfillment<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%202115-Unexpired%20Term%20Fullfillment.pdf>

o 4100 – Age Requirements for Initial Entry<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%204100-Age%20Requirements%20for%20Initial%2…>

o 4130 – Discretionary Admission<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%204130-Discretionary%20Admission.pdf>

o 4135 – Tuition for Discretionary Admissions<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%204135-Tuition%20for%20Discretionary%20Admi…>

o 4210 – Release of Students from School<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%204210-Release%20of%20Students%20From%20Sch…>

o 4220 – Student Insurance Program<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%204220-Student%20Insurance%20Program.pdf>

o 4250/5075/7316 – NC Address Confidentiality Program<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%204250.5075.7316-NC%20Address%20Confidentia…>

o 6140 – Student Wellness <www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20and%20Revised%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%206140-Student%20Wellness.pdf>

o TBD – Constituent Services<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%20Constituent%20Services.pdf>

o TBD – Credit Recovery<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2011%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%20Credit%20Recovery.pdf>

The policies were presented Tuesday by the school board’s policy committee. The school board will vote on them after a 30-day public comment period.

To share feedback, please email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Policy Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

