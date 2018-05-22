For Immediate Release: May 22, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Proposals Made to Name Athletic Facilities Honoring Respected Coaches

The public has 30 days to comment on the recommendations

Greensboro, N.C. – While Western High Coach Mickie Tuttle was known as an outstanding role model for other women, she garnered just as much respect from her male counterparts.

Coach DePaul Mittman was also a popular history teacher, track and football coach at Western High. Both are revered among the school’s alumni.

At Smith High, Coach Mike Porter first made his mark as an accomplished student-athlete. He returned to his alma mater to teach and coach for 23 years,

Community leaders and former students, coaches and teachers have endorsed proposals to name athletic facilities at Western and Smith High schools in honor of the three coaches. During its meeting Tuesday, school board members heard proposals to name the Western High track the “DePaul Mittman Track” and its gymnasium court the “Mickie Tuttle Court.” There is also a proposal to name the field house at Smith High the “Mike Porter Fieldhouse at Claude Manzi Stadium.” The public has 30 days to comment on the recommendations.

Tuttle’s career spanned 30 years as a multi-sport coach and P.E. teacher. She coached volleyball, basketball, softball, track and field and men’s and women’s tennis. She won Conference Coach of the Year for three of the six sports she coached. Tuttle was also nominated Coach of the Year 12 times and her teams won conference 16 times. Her 1977 women’s track team captured Western High’s first ever state championship, an accomplishment even more meaningful since it competed in a unified conference that included teams statewide.

Mittman’s contributions to the sport of track and field extended beyond Western High. He co-founded the North Carolina Track & Cross Country Coaches Association (NCTCCCA). He continues to serve as the North Caorlina High School Athletic Association Indoor State Meet Director, a position he’s held since 2001. Mittman also serves in other state and coordinator capacities.

Porter continues to hold the all-time record at Smith in combined punt return yards and the longest punt return for a touchdown in a single game. He was also the first African American player in Guilford County to be selected to the East-West All-Star Game and one of a select few players of color to play in the North-South Shrine Bowl in 1968. As a coach, he is said to have transformed the lives of hundreds of men and women with whom he came into contact.

Each of the coaches are described as humble leaders who demonstrated integrity and concern for their students both on and off the playing field.

Read more about them here .

To share feedback, email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Facilities Naming, Attention: Scott McCully, Guilford County Schools, 120 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro NC 27401.

