For Immediate Release: March 15, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Project SEARCH Hosts Parent Information Sessions

Program gives students with disabilities real-world work experience

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools’ Project SEARCH is looking for its next class of student interns. Parents and families can learn more at an upcoming Zoom information session on March 25 at 6 p.m., with a follow-up Q&A session on April 6 at 6 p.m.

Project SEARCH<www.gcsnc.com/Page/10653> is a transition program serving students with disabilities in their last year of high school whose goal is competitive employment. Students work and learn in a healthcare, government or business setting and participate in three internships to explore a variety of career paths. Students work with a team that includes their family, a special education teacher and Rehabilitation Services Administration.

The deadline to apply to the program is April 15. Families can participate in the information sessions using the links below:

* Parent Information Session: March 25 at 6 p.m.

us02web.zoom.us/j/84231301128?pwd=QUtTMFlBVTFNS3dnUUFTRmpuWHNOdz09

Meeting ID: 842 3130 1128

Passcode: xdtdu8

* Parent Follow Up Q&A Session: April 6 at 6 p.m.

us02web.zoom.us/j/81044097732?pwd=dFk1ekNqYW5ReUlRU3liSjN3TUg0dz09

Meeting ID: 810 4409 7732

Passcode: wFMF0f

Project Search is a partnership between Cone Health, Sandhills Center, the University of North Carolina TEACCH Autism program, Vocational Rehabilitation, the Arc of Greensboro, Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and Guilford County Schools.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154