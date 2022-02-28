[C05732FA]

For Immediate Release: Feb. 28, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Project SEARCH Hosting Family Information Sessions

Program helps students with disabilities transition to workforce

Greensboro, N.C. – Project SEARCH is looking for its next group of students with disabilities who are ready to transition to the workforce.

Project SEARCH<www.gcsnc.com/Page/10653> serves Guilford County Schools students with disabilities in their last year of high school whose goal is competitive employment. Students work and learn at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and High Point Medical Center and participate in three 10-week, unpaid internships to explore a variety of career paths.

GCS will host two upcoming information sessions to help parents and students understand the program and prepare to apply.

March 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/87317660571?pwd=SU9HU3dNQlRXaG1mNGFWZWNYQkhnZz09

Meeting ID: 873 1766 0571

Passcode: sV8Lw5

March 22, 6 – 7 p.m.

This session may be held in person. Please visit this page<www.gcsnc.com/Page/10653> for the latest updates.

Applications are due on April 7. For more details about the application and selection process, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/10653>.

