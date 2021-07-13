

Principals and GCS Leadership Changes Announced

Three principals and three various district leaders were announced Tuesday

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced promotions and new appointments on Tuesday during the Board of Education meeting.

Rashad Slade has been promoted to senior executive director of student assignment. He has served as executive director of student assignment since 2020. Previously, Slade served as the district’s director of blended learning from 2017 through 2020. Slade received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) in December of 2020 and has been with Guilford County Schools since 2003.

Michael Richer has been named the district’s executive director of emergency management. The retired deputy chief of the Greensboro Police Department brings 27 years of law enforcement experience to the district. During his time in law enforcement, Richey has held the positions of commander, captain, lieutenant, sergeant and corporal. Richey holds a bachelor of administrative science degree in justice and policy studies from Guilford College.

Michelle Wolverton, the current principal at Hunter Elementary, was promoted to school support officer. Wolverton joined GCS in 2000 where she worked as a fifth-grade teacher and then the curriculum facilitator at Colfax Elementary. Wolverton has served as the principal at Hunter since 2004. Wolverton was named Elementary Principal of the Year in 2016 and was a finalist for GCS Principal of the Year. Wolverton received her bachelor of science degree in pedagogical studies-elementary education K-6 and a master of school administration K-12 degree from UNCG.

The district also appointed three new principals on Tuesday. Trent Walton was named the principal at Hunter Elementary. Olivia Brice will serve as principal at Falkener Elementary and Kevin Smith will be the principal at Lindley Elementary.

Walton has served as an assistant principal for the last six years, most recently at Hunter Elementary. Walton holds a bachelor of music degree in music education, a master of music degree in music education and a post-master’s certificate in school administration from UNCG.

Brice will be promoted from assistant principal at Falkener Elementary to principal. Brice brings 10 years of experience as a teacher and administrator in GCS, Orange County Schools, Asheboro City Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Brice has a bachelor of science degree in middle grades education from UNCG, a master of education degree in reading education from N.C. A&T State University and a master of school administration degree from UNCG.

Smith is joining Guilford County Schools from Pitt County, where he has served as a principal for the last 11 years. Smith, an educator since 2000, has a bachelor of science degree in history, a master of school administration degree and an education specialist degree in education administration and supervision from East Carolina University.

The start date for these employees will be July 14.

