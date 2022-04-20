CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
April 20, 2022 Contact: Carol Ghiorsi Hart
Phone: 336-362-7112
Preview NC Democracy Exhibition at Greensboro History Museum April 21
WHAT: Media are invited to a special Sponsors’ Preview for NC Democracy: Eleven Elections this Thursday. The exhibition explores choices and change over 11 elections between 1776 and 2010. Visitors will encounter objects, images and expert takes illustrating the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots, and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.
WHEN: Thursday, April 21, 5:30-7 pm
WHERE: Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Avenue
