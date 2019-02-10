Press Release:Traffic Advisory-Jefferson Rd at Bearhollow

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 10, 2019 6:30 am

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 10, 2019) – Be advised Jefferson Road at Bearhollow Road is closed due to a vehicle collision involving downed power lines. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and avoid this area.

# # # #

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

