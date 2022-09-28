Press Release

For Immediate Release: Saturday, September 28th, 2022 | Contact: DeandraEubanks, Communications Manager/Curator | communications@goelsewhere.org (336) 907.3271

Greensboro, NC- Elsewhere Living Museum & Artist Residency will host its

13th annual Extravaganza fundraiser and community event on October 8th,

2022, from 7-11 PM. This year’s theme is Nightmare on S. Elm St., with the

museum’s ground floor turning into a playful haunted house experience and a

Halloween-themed party in and around the museum.

Through community build days, 606 and 608 S Elm Street’s first floors will

be transformed into a haunted museum experience to amplify Elsewhere’s lore

and mystery. Guests will experience lively (friendly) spooks in the Living

Library, a transformational apothecary, and house comedian Khrissy YSF

<www.elsewheremuseum.org/people/khrissyysf> as a salty spider

telling jokes at the expense of guests. The tour will end with a journey

beyond this life, among other surprises. Elsewhere will play with ideas of

what we find scary throughout the experience rather than actually trying to

scare people like a typical haunted house.

The guided Haunted Museum tours have timed and ticket entry every 20

minutes, with the full experience lasting up to an hour. They will run from

October 5th to October 8th (Wednesday, 10/5, 2-5 pm; Thursday, 10/6, 12-5

pm; Friday, 10/7, 4-8; and on Extravaganza night, Saturday, 10/8, 5-11 pm.)

Weekday tickets for individuals are $40 and $250 for up to 12.

Anyone interested in helping to assemble the Haunted Museum using materials

from the museum collection can sign up to volunteer. Our community build

days are 9/27-28, 9:30-6, and 9/30-10/1, 11AM-6PM. Volunteers are also

needed to act in the experience throughout the week as well as to help with

the day of the party, 10/8, between 11AM-12AM. Anyone who volunteers 3

hours or more gets a free reserved entry to the tour and drink tickets for

the party. Families are welcome to volunteer together.

The Nightmare Party will take place in and around Elsewhere at 606 S. Elm

St. on Saturday, October 8th, from 7-11PM. It will include a costume

contest, thriller flashmob with choreographer and dancer Jaleel Cheek

<www.elsewheremuseum.org/people/jaleel-cheek>, line dancing by Smooth

Grooves <www.facebook.com/1smoothgrooves1/>, bands playing out of a

coffin-shaped amp (“Coffin of Curiosities

<www.elsewheremuseum.org/projects/coffin-of-curiosities>” by

Richard Moreno, an artist in residency alumni), an inflatable movie theater

made by Mark Dixon’s Guilford College students that will screen local and

independent scary films, spooky cocktails made with Fainting Goat Spirits

<faintinggoatspirits.com/>, wine from Lewis & Elm

<lewisandelm.com/>, beer, and more. The event will feature local

small businesses and QTBIPOC street vendors, including Black & Nerdy Designz

<www.facebook.com/blackandnerdydesignz>, Theydy’s Things

<www.theydysthings.com/>, ABC: Art By Ci,

<www.facebook.com/art.by.CL8> the boring store, and ARTBFM.

There will be a pre-party is 5-7 pm with street vendors, tunes from DJ B.U,

and drinks for anyone to enjoy concurrent with tours of the Haunted Museum

experience.

The event and tours act as a fundraiser for Elsewhere as well as a

community-centric event. Elsewhere’s mission is to support site-specific

experimentation, social action, and interdisciplinary collaboration in

order to foster new ways of thinking and doing, the exploration of context

and place in artistic creation, and the integration of creativity and life.

We do so through hosting an international artist residency with 35-50

artists per year, running the museum and giving tours, and offering a wide

selection of community-based programming that strives to respond to and

build with our community uniquely. Our vision is that with people and

things, we build collaborative futures.

To learn more, purchase individual or discounted group tickets, volunteer,

or sponsor, follow this link:

www.elsewheremuseum.org/projects/extravaganza2022

For general information about Elsewhere, visit www.elsewheremuseum.org and

follow us on Instagram at ElsewhereMuseum

<www.instagram.com/elsewheremuseum/>.

Video: https://vimeo.com/748370596