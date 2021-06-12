Press Release West Wendover Avenue near South Edwardia

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Serious Injury Crash on W Wendover Av near S Edwardia Dr

GREENSBORO, NC (06/12/2021) – On Saturday 06/12/2021 at approximately 0545 hours, Sergeant CD Vaughn of the Greensboro Police Department was directing traffic at the scene of a crash on W Wendover Av near S Edwardia Dr. Mr. Kyle Comer, 32 years old of Pleasant Garden, was driving his 2005 Dodge van on W Wendover Av in an inattentive manner striking sergeant Vaughn and her police SUV. Sergeant Vaughn was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Mr. Comer remained at the scene and was charged with failing to reduce his speed to avoid a collision, failing to move over for a police vehicle, failing to obey the traffic direction of a Police Officer, and Careless and Reckless Driving. The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating this collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

