Press Release: US 29 at Martin Luther King Jr Dr Aggravated Assault 08092021

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (August 9, 2021) – On 8/9/2021 at 9:15 a.m. police responded to the Circle K, 3602 Rehobeth Church Road, in reference to an aggravated assault. The victim reported to police that their vehicle was struck by gunfire while travelling on southbound US 29 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim received minor injuries and was treated by medical staff.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

