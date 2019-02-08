Press Release Update:MLK is now open

*********Martin Luther King Jr Drive is now open*********
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (February 8, 2019) – Due to an active police investigation Martin Luther King Jr Drive will be closed between Lucerne Street and Randolph Avenue until further notice.
Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
