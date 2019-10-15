Press Release Update:Gillespie Street Investigation

UPDATE:Police Investigating Death Investigation: Homicide Update

Upon further review it has been determined that the Death Investigation on Gillespie Street will now be considered a homicide. On 10/15/19 at approximately 8:00 a.m. police responded to the area of 505 Gillespie Street in regard to an unconscious subject. Upon closer inspection it was evident that the subject had been shot. The male victim was located outside beside the roadway. It is unknown at this time when the incident occurred.

The victim has been identified as Douglas Wheless, 33 years of age. The “notification of death” has been made to the victim’s family.

Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2019) – This morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 400 block of Hassall St on a subject down call. Upon arrival the victim was determined to be deceased. Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are currently on scene investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

