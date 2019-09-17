Press Release Update:East Market Street is now open

******* East Market Street is back open******

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2019) -Please be advised that East Market Street between Benbow Road and Laurel Street is closed due to a vehicle collision.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

No further information is available at this time.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

