Press Release Update:East Market Street is now open

TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2019) -Please be advised that East Market Street between Benbow Road and Laurel Street is closed due to a vehicle collision.
Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.
No further information is available at this time.
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
