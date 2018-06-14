Press Release Updated Vehicle Collision Big Tree Way

UPDATE: Vehicle Collision

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2018) – Kaitlyn Danielle Kennedy of Belews Creek was charged with: DWI, Careless and Reckless and Driving While License Revoked in the vehicle collision involving the pedestrian Derrick Lavelle Anderson of Greenwood, South Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department is working a traffic accident with injury at 4302 Big Tree way near the Waffle house.

A vehicle stuck a pedestrian, the pedestrian was transported by EMS with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

