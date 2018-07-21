Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Yanceyville Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 21 2018) – All lanes of Yanceyville Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 21 2018) – Yanceyville Street is closed between Whitesand Drive and Asher Downs Drive due to a structure fire being investigated by the Greensboro Fire Department at 3820 Yanceyville Street. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

