Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Yanceyville Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 21 2018) – All lanes of Yanceyville Street are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (July 21 2018) – Yanceyville Street is closed between Whitesand Drive and Asher Downs Drive due to a structure fire being investigated by the Greensboro Fire Department at 3820 Yanceyville Street. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
.
# # # #
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.