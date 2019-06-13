Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Westminster Drive

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 13, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 13, 2019) – All lanes of Westminster Drive are closed between Pebble Drive and Westridge Road due to a fallen tree in the roadway. Field Operations has been dispatched to clear the road. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and find alternate routes of travel.

