Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Wendover Avenue

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 7, 2020 8:41 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2020) – All lanes of W. Wendover Avenue are back open for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2020) – Due to a protest, motorists can expect delays on W Wendover Avenue from Meadowood Street to Bridford Parkway. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and travel safely if in the area.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATE-Traffic-Advisory-W-Wendover-Ave-6-7-2020.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE