Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Wendover Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2020) – All lanes of W. Wendover Avenue are back open for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2020) – Due to a protest, motorists can expect delays on W Wendover Avenue from Meadowood Street to Bridford Parkway. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and travel safely if in the area.

