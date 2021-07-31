Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Smith Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2021) – The intersection of W. Smith Street and N. Edgeworth Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2021) – The intersection of W. Smith Street and N. Edgeworth Street will be closed temporarily pending a vehicle collision involving injuries under investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

