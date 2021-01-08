Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Market Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 8, 2021) – All westbound lanes of W. Market Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (January 7, 2021) – The westbound lanes of W. Market Street are closed between Village Lane and Montlieu Avenue due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

