Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Market Street

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2020) – The eastbound lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2020) – The eastbound lanes of W. Market Street are closed between N. Tate Street and N. Mendenhall Street due to clearing a vehicle-collision involving injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

