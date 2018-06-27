Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Market Street

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 27, 2018 10:36 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2018) – All lanes of W. Market Street are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2018) – The eastbound lanes of W. Market Street at S. Holden Road are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

