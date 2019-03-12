Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Gate City Blvd

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2019) – The affected intersection is now clear.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2019) – Due to a three-vehicle collision involving minor injuries at the intersection of W. Gate City Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue under investigation-please utilize extra caution in this area.

