Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Friendly Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2020) – The right two lanes of westbound W. Friendly Avenue are back open for normal traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2020) – The right two lanes of westbound W. Friendly Avenue at Pembroke Road are closed due to a tree in the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

