Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory W Cornwallis Drive

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2020) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2020) – Four lanes of W. Cornwallis Drive at Fairfield Avenue are blocked due to a large tree fallen in the roadway. Crews are en route to remove tree. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

