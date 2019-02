UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2019) – All lanes of Vance Street are back open.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – VANCE STREET

VANCE ST. BETWEEN ANDREWS & BURTNER

IS CURRENTLY CLOSED DUE TO A STRUCTURE FIRE

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

