Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory US 29

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2021) – All southbound lanes of US 29 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2021) – All southbound lanes of US 29 between 16th Street and E. Wendover Avenue are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area while the area is cleared.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.