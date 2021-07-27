Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory US 29

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2021) – All southbound lanes of US 29 are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2021) – All southbound lanes of US 29 between 16th Street and E. Wendover Avenue are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injury. Motorists are asked to avoid this area while the area is cleared.
