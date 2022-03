UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 26, 2022) – All lanes of Headquarters Drive and Sullivan Street and the off ramp from US 29 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 26, 2022) – Due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries-the intersection of Headquarters Drive and Sullivan Street and the off ramp from US 29 onto Headquarters Drive are closed until the scene can be cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.