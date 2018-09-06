Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory US 29

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2018) – All lanes of US 29 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2018) – One lane has been opened. A response from DOT has been requested.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2018) – Two southbound lanes of US 29 at Textile Drive are closed due to a fallen tree in the roadway.

