Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory US 29

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 6, 2018 2:27 am

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2018) – All lanes of US 29 are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2018) – One lane has been opened. A response from DOT has been requested.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2018) – Two southbound lanes of US 29 at Textile Drive are closed due to a fallen tree in the roadway.

# # # #

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon UPDATED-Traffic-Advisory-US-29-9-6-2018.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE