Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory US 29

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2018) – All lanes of US 29 are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2018) – One lane has been opened. A response from DOT has been requested.
GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2018) – Two southbound lanes of US 29 at Textile Drive are closed due to a fallen tree in the roadway.
