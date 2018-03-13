Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory US 29

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2018) – All lanes in both directions of US 29 at E. Gate City Boulevard are back open. This area has been intensively treated by salt trucks, but motorists are still asked to use caution at all times during the morning commute—especially when traveling over any bridges.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2018) – Both directions of US 29 at E. Gate City Boulevard are closed due to hazardous conditions resulting from the ice. Motorists are asked to utilize extreme caution when traveling upon any bridges due to the ice.

