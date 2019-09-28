Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory US 29

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2019) – All southbound lanes of US 29 are back open.

The Greensboro Police Department is working a traffic accident with injury at US29 and 16th street.

At This US29 South bound is closed to all traffic. Vehicles are being diverted to Summit Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Area.

